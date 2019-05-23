Overview of Dr. Paramita Das, MD

Dr. Paramita Das, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They graduated from Georgetown University and is affiliated with The University Of Chicago Medical Center.



Dr. Das works at University of Chicago Medical Center in Chicago, IL with other offices in Harvey, IL and Orland Park, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.