Overview

Dr. Paramjit Benipal, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Santa Maria, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Sri Devaraj Urs Medical College, Rajiv Gandhi University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Marian Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Benipal works at Santa Maria Gastroenterology in Santa Maria, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Gastroparesis, Diverticulosis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.