Dr. Paramjit Chopra, MD
Dr. Paramjit Chopra, MD is a Vascular & Interventional Radiology Specialist in Melrose Park, IL. They specialize in Vascular & Interventional Radiology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from MUMBAI UNIVERSITY / BOMBAY HOSPITAL INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Gottlieb Memorial Hospital, Jackson Park Hospital, Macneal Hospital and Rush Oak Park Hospital.
Midwest Institute for Minimally Invasive Therapies675 W North Ave Ste 402, Melrose Park, IL 60160 Directions (708) 486-2600
- Gottlieb Memorial Hospital
- Jackson Park Hospital
- Macneal Hospital
- Rush Oak Park Hospital
GREAT!! I was not very happy with my previous doctor and Dr. Chopra was highly recommended to me. He is a great people person and cares for his patients. He went way above what he had to to get me home the same day. So happy with him and would highly recommend him. Very positive energy.
- MUMBAI UNIVERSITY / BOMBAY HOSPITAL INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology
Dr. Chopra has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chopra accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chopra has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chopra on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Chopra. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chopra.
