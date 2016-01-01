Dr. Paramjit Fagoora, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fagoora is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paramjit Fagoora, MD is an Anterior Segment Surgery Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Anterior Segment Surgery, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Guru Nanak Dev University|GURU NANAK DEV UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center.
Clear Vision Medical Center, Fresno,CA5359 N Fresno St Ste 110, Fresno, CA 93710 Directions (559) 439-2040
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Anterior Segment Surgery
- 55 years of experience
- English, Gujarati
- Male
- Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research
- Guru Nanak Dev University|GURU NANAK DEV UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Ophthalmology
- Saint Agnes Medical Center
Dr. Fagoora has seen patients for Pterygium, Allergic Conjunctivitis and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fagoora on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Fagoora. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fagoora.
