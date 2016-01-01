Overview of Dr. Paramjit Fagoora, MD

Dr. Paramjit Fagoora, MD is an Anterior Segment Surgery Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Anterior Segment Surgery, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Guru Nanak Dev University|GURU NANAK DEV UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center.



Dr. Fagoora works at Clear Vision Medical Center, Fresno,CA in Fresno, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Pterygium, Allergic Conjunctivitis and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.