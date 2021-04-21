Overview of Dr. Paramjit Kalirao, MD

Dr. Paramjit Kalirao, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Coral Springs, FL. They graduated from Ross University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Broward Health Coral Springs, Broward Health North, HCA Florida Westside Hospital and HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital.



Dr. Kalirao works at The Neurology Institute in Coral Springs, FL with other offices in Margate, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Gout and Vitamin D Deficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.