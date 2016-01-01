Overview

Dr. Parajmit Sikand, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Joliet, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from SPARTAN HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with AMITA Health Saint Joseph Medical Center Joliet, Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital and Silver Cross Hospital.



Dr. Sikand works at Oak Street Health Joliet in Joliet, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.