Dr. Paramveer Saluja, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saluja is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paramveer Saluja, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Paramveer Saluja, MD
Dr. Paramveer Saluja, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Sierra Medical Center, The Hospitals of Providence - East Campus, The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus, The Hospitals Of Providence Transmountain and University Medical Center of El Paso.
Dr. Saluja works at
Dr. Saluja's Office Locations
-
1
Kidney Consultants of El Paso1566 Lomaland Dr, El Paso, TX 79935 Directions (915) 544-7767
-
2
Loma Vista Dialysis Center1382 Lomaland Dr Ste A, El Paso, TX 79935 Directions (915) 591-0834
-
3
Mesa Vista Dialysis1211 E Cliff Dr, El Paso, TX 79902 Directions (915) 533-8147
- 4 2204 Joe Battle Blvd Ste A, El Paso, TX 79938 Directions (915) 849-8374
Hospital Affiliations
- Sierra Medical Center
- The Hospitals of Providence - East Campus
- The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus
- The Hospitals Of Providence Transmountain
- University Medical Center of El Paso
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Saluja?
He saw me at the hospital. I was going into renal failure because I had a severe bladder and diverticulitis infection that other errors Dr's had not taken care of. I called him when we were going to the er and he went to the hospital right away. He did his visits and explained what was going on. I went for my post hospital visit today and he is sopatient,and thorough, and answer all questions I had which were kind off a lot because of the scare that I went through. I trust him 100% and know he'll take care of me in any situation. Thanks Dr Saluja for everything. B
About Dr. Paramveer Saluja, MD
- Nephrology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1376773663
Education & Certifications
- ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE
- Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Saluja accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Saluja has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Saluja works at
Dr. Saluja has seen patients for Acidosis, Mineral Metabolism Disorders and Hyperkalemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Saluja on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Saluja has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saluja.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saluja, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saluja appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.