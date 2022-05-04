Overview of Dr. Paramveer Saluja, MD

Dr. Paramveer Saluja, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Sierra Medical Center, The Hospitals of Providence - East Campus, The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus, The Hospitals Of Providence Transmountain and University Medical Center of El Paso.



Dr. Saluja works at Kidney Consultants Of El Paso in El Paso, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Acidosis, Mineral Metabolism Disorders and Hyperkalemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.