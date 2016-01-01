Overview of Dr. Paramvir Sidhu, MD

Dr. Paramvir Sidhu, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Glendale, AZ. They graduated from Dayanand Med Coll and is affiliated with Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center and HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center.



Dr. Sidhu works at HonorHealth Medical Group in Glendale, AZ with other offices in Tucson, AZ, Phoenix, AZ and Tacoma, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Joint Pain and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.