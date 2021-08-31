Dr. Paramvir Singh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Singh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paramvir Singh, MD
Overview
Dr. Paramvir Singh, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Redding, CA. They completed their fellowship with State University of New York at Buffalo|University of Cincinnati
Dr. Singh works at
Locations
Railroad Office2110 Railroad Ave, Redding, CA 96001 Directions (530) 243-1166
Benjamin Shettell MD2632 Edith Ave Ste B, Redding, CA 96001 Directions (530) 243-1166
Mercy Medical Center Redding2175 Rosaline Ave, Redding, CA 96001 Directions (855) 900-6425
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayers Memorial Hospital
- Mercy Medical Center Mount Shasta
- Mercy Medical Center Redding
- Saint Elizabeth Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Health System
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicaid of California
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Western Health Advantage
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Singh is my specialist for a very serious condition. I feel properly cared for due to his professionalism, knowledge and abilities and over all concern for me. I feel he is above and beyond when by providing me facts about my condition, that i did not think to ask about, he even checks up on what my Primary care Doctor is doing for me. His staff are wonderful. Ruby, Mellissa and Dr. Singh.... thank you from a happy patient.
About Dr. Paramvir Singh, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Hindi and Punjabi
- 1346213444
Education & Certifications
- State University of New York at Buffalo|University of Cincinnati
- ALL-INDIA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE / ANSARI NAGAR
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Singh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Singh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Singh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Singh has seen patients for Hernia, Hiatal Hernia and Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Singh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Singh speaks Hindi and Punjabi.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Singh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Singh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Singh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.