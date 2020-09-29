Overview

Dr. Parantap Gupta, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Mount Kisco, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from MUMBAI UNIVERSITY / BOMBAY HOSPITAL INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Northern Westchester Hospital.



Dr. Gupta works at Mount Kisco Medical Group in Mount Kisco, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Pancreatitis, Gastritis and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.