Overview of Dr. Pararajasingham Yogeswaran, MD

Dr. Pararajasingham Yogeswaran, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Erie, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Brooks-TLC Hospital System, Saint Vincent Hospital, Titusville Hospital and Warren General Hospital.



Dr. Yogeswaran works at Saint Vincent Consultants In Cardiovascular Diseases in Erie, PA with other offices in Westfield, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Heart Palpitations and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.