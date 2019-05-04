Dr. Pararajasingham Yogeswaran, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yogeswaran is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pararajasingham Yogeswaran, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Pararajasingham Yogeswaran, MD
Dr. Pararajasingham Yogeswaran, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Erie, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Brooks-TLC Hospital System, Saint Vincent Hospital, Titusville Hospital and Warren General Hospital.
Dr. Yogeswaran's Office Locations
St. Vincent Consultants in Cardiovascular Diseases2315 Myrtle St Ste 190, Erie, PA 16502 Directions (814) 453-7767
Westfield Memorial Hospital189 E Main St, Westfield, NY 14787 Directions (814) 453-7767
Hospital Affiliations
- Brooks-TLC Hospital System
- Saint Vincent Hospital
- Titusville Hospital
- Warren General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Very good. He is observant and cared about his patients. Even 8 years after surgery he is still determined to do the best for his patients.
About Dr. Pararajasingham Yogeswaran, MD
- Cardiology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Tamil
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
- Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yogeswaran has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yogeswaran accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yogeswaran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yogeswaran has seen patients for Heart Disease, Heart Palpitations and Hyperlipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yogeswaran on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Yogeswaran speaks Tamil.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Yogeswaran. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yogeswaran.
