Dr. Paras Acharya, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Acharya is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paras Acharya, MD
Overview
Dr. Paras Acharya, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Pulaski, VA. They graduated from Baroda Medical College and is affiliated with Lewisgale Hospital Pulaski.
Dr. Acharya works at
Locations
-
1
Paras Acharya, MD4291 LEE HWY, Pulaski, VA 24301 Directions (540) 210-3499
Hospital Affiliations
- Lewisgale Hospital Pulaski
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Acharya?
Great physician! She has worked with my dad when he was 28 years old, myself, grandmother, and my son.
About Dr. Paras Acharya, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- English
- 1932110343
Education & Certifications
- St Luke's - Roosevelt Hospital Center
- Nassau County Medical Center
- Baroda Medical College
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Acharya has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Acharya accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Acharya has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Acharya works at
Dr. Acharya has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Acharya.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Acharya, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Acharya appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.