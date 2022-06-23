Overview of Dr. Paras Shah, MD

Dr. Paras Shah, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Glenview, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from NE Ohio U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Stye and Presbyopia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.