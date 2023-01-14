Overview of Dr. Paraskevi Orfanou, MD

Dr. Paraskevi Orfanou, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Novi, MI. They completed their fellowship with University of Michigan Hospitals



Dr. Orfanou works at Michael J. Jacobs M. D. PC in Novi, MI with other offices in Southfield, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Ventral Hernia and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.