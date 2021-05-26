See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Barrington, IL
Dr. Paraskevi Sapountzi, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
2.9 (27)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Paraskevi Sapountzi, MD

Dr. Paraskevi Sapountzi, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Barrington, IL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from U Jasi and is affiliated with Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital, AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village, AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates and Northwest Community Hospital.

Dr. Sapountzi works at Suburban Endocrinology in Barrington, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Hypothyroidism, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Diabetes Type 1 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sapountzi's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Suburban Endocrinology
    27790 W Il Route 22 Ste 120, Barrington, IL 60010 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 228-3200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital
  • AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village
  • AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates
  • Northwest Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hypothyroidism
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetes Type 1
Hypothyroidism
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetes Type 1

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Cystic Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Familial Hypercholesterolemia Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteomalacia Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (12)
    May 26, 2021
    She has been the first endocrinologist that made me feel seen and heard. She has been helping me to get to a point where I need minimal or no medication to manage all of my issues.
    About Dr. Paraskevi Sapountzi, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Greek
    NPI Number
    • 1932279635
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Loyola University Hospital
    Internship
    • Loyola University Hospital
    Medical Education
    • U Jasi
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Paraskevi Sapountzi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sapountzi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sapountzi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sapountzi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sapountzi works at Suburban Endocrinology in Barrington, IL. View the full address on Dr. Sapountzi’s profile.

    Dr. Sapountzi has seen patients for Hypothyroidism, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Diabetes Type 1, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sapountzi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Sapountzi. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sapountzi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sapountzi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sapountzi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

