Overview of Dr. Paraskevi Sapountzi, MD

Dr. Paraskevi Sapountzi, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Barrington, IL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from U Jasi and is affiliated with Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital, AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village, AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates and Northwest Community Hospital.



Dr. Sapountzi works at Suburban Endocrinology in Barrington, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Hypothyroidism, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Diabetes Type 1 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.