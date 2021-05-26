Dr. Paraskevi Sapountzi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sapountzi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists
- IL
- Barrington
- Dr. Paraskevi Sapountzi, MD
Dr. Paraskevi Sapountzi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Paraskevi Sapountzi, MD
Dr. Paraskevi Sapountzi, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Barrington, IL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from U Jasi and is affiliated with Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital, AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village, AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates and Northwest Community Hospital.
Dr. Sapountzi works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Sapountzi's Office Locations
-
1
Suburban Endocrinology27790 W Il Route 22 Ste 120, Barrington, IL 60010 Directions (847) 228-3200
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital
- AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village
- AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates
- Northwest Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Hypothyroidism
- View other providers who treat Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 1
- View other providers who treat Hypoglycemia
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Goiter
- View other providers who treat Vitamin D Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
- View other providers who treat Calcium Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 2
- View other providers who treat Hypercalcemia
- View other providers who treat Osteoporosis
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Pain
- View other providers who treat Acne
- View other providers who treat Acute Pharyngitis
- View other providers who treat Anemia
- View other providers who treat Asthma
- View other providers who treat Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Constipation
- View other providers who treat COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
- View other providers who treat Diabetic Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Difficulty With Walking
- View other providers who treat Dyslipidemia
- View other providers who treat Gait Abnormality
- View other providers who treat Hair Loss
- View other providers who treat Heart Disease
- View other providers who treat Hyperkalemia
- View other providers who treat Hyperlipidemia
- View other providers who treat Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Hypogonadism
- View other providers who treat Lipid Disorders
- View other providers who treat Malaise and Fatigue
- View other providers who treat Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
- View other providers who treat Mineral Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Obesity
- View other providers who treat Osteopenia
- View other providers who treat Overweight
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Nerve Disorders
- View other providers who treat Pharyngitis
- View other providers who treat Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Proteinuria
- View other providers who treat Shortness of Breath
- View other providers who treat Sleep Apnea
- View other providers who treat Testicular Dysfunction
- View other providers who treat Urinary Stones
- View other providers who treat Vitamin B Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Wheezing
- View other providers who treat Abnormal Thyroid
- View other providers who treat Acute Bronchitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat ADHD and-or ADD
- View other providers who treat All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
- View other providers who treat Anxiety
- View other providers who treat Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Arthritis of the Elbow
- View other providers who treat Athlete's Foot
- View other providers who treat Bedsores
- View other providers who treat Bladder Infection
- View other providers who treat Bronchitis
- View other providers who treat Celiac Disease
- View other providers who treat Cellulitis
- View other providers who treat Chest Pain
- View other providers who treat Chronic Interstitial Cystitis
- View other providers who treat Chronic Neck Pain
- View other providers who treat Chronic Pain
- View other providers who treat Chronic Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Cluster Headache
- View other providers who treat Cystic Fibrosis
- View other providers who treat Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Dehydration
- View other providers who treat Dermatitis
- View other providers who treat Diabetes
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Counseling
- View other providers who treat Diarrhea
- View other providers who treat Diverticulitis
- View other providers who treat Diverticulosis
- View other providers who treat Dizziness
- View other providers who treat Down Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
- View other providers who treat Dysphagia
- View other providers who treat Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
- View other providers who treat Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
- View other providers who treat Emphysema
- View other providers who treat Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
- View other providers who treat Enteritis
- View other providers who treat Excessive Sweating
- View other providers who treat Familial Hypercholesterolemia
- View other providers who treat Fever
- View other providers who treat Fibromyalgia
- View other providers who treat Fungal Nail Infection
- View other providers who treat Gas-Bloat Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
- View other providers who treat Gastroparesis
- View other providers who treat Gout
- View other providers who treat Headache
- View other providers who treat Heart Palpitations
- View other providers who treat Hernia
- View other providers who treat Hypotension
- View other providers who treat Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
- View other providers who treat Insomnia
- View other providers who treat Iodine Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Irritable Bowel Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Joint Pain
- View other providers who treat Kidney Infection
- View other providers who treat Lactose Intolerance
- View other providers who treat Leg and Foot Ulcers
- View other providers who treat Limb Cramp
- View other providers who treat Limb Pain
- View other providers who treat Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
- View other providers who treat Low Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Low Blood Oxygen Level
- View other providers who treat Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
- View other providers who treat Migraine
- View other providers who treat Muscle Weakness
- View other providers who treat Nail and Nail Bed Infection
- View other providers who treat Nausea
- View other providers who treat Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Knee
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Spine
- View other providers who treat Osteomalacia
- View other providers who treat Otitis Media
- View other providers who treat Painful Urination (Dysuria)
- View other providers who treat Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
- View other providers who treat Perimenopause
- View other providers who treat Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
- View other providers who treat Pneumonia
- View other providers who treat Polyuria
- View other providers who treat Postherpetic Neuralgia
- View other providers who treat Potassium Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Rash
- View other providers who treat Restless Leg Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Ringworm
- View other providers who treat Rosacea
- View other providers who treat Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
- View other providers who treat Secondary Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Shingles
- View other providers who treat Sinus Bradycardia
- View other providers who treat Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Symptomatic Menopause
- View other providers who treat Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
- View other providers who treat Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
- View other providers who treat Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
- View other providers who treat Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Vertigo
- View other providers who treat Vitamin B12 Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Yeast Infections
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Sapountzi?
She has been the first endocrinologist that made me feel seen and heard. She has been helping me to get to a point where I need minimal or no medication to manage all of my issues.
About Dr. Paraskevi Sapountzi, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 27 years of experience
- English, Greek
- 1932279635
Education & Certifications
- Loyola University Hospital
- Loyola University Hospital
- U Jasi
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sapountzi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sapountzi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sapountzi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sapountzi works at
Dr. Sapountzi has seen patients for Hypothyroidism, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Diabetes Type 1, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sapountzi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sapountzi speaks Greek.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Sapountzi. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sapountzi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sapountzi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sapountzi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.