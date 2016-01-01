See All Interventional Cardiologists in New York, NY
Dr. Parasuram Krishnamoorthy, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Parasuram Krishnamoorthy, MD

Interventional Cardiology
1.0 (1)
Call for new patient details
Brought to you by

Overview of Dr. Parasuram Krishnamoorthy, MD

Dr. Parasuram Krishnamoorthy, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. 

Dr. Krishnamoorthy works at Cardiovascular Medicine Associates in New York, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Krishnamoorthy's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Cardiovascular Medicine Associates
    1190 5th Ave # GP-1, New York, NY 10029 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Aortic Diseases
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography)
Congenital Heart Defects
Aortic Diseases
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography)
Congenital Heart Defects

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    1.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Krishnamoorthy?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Parasuram Krishnamoorthy, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Parasuram Krishnamoorthy, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Krishnamoorthy to family and friends

    Dr. Krishnamoorthy's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Krishnamoorthy

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Parasuram Krishnamoorthy, MD.

    About Dr. Parasuram Krishnamoorthy, MD

    Specialties
    • Interventional Cardiology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Male
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1023356805
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Cardiovascular Disease, Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mount Sinai Queens

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Krishnamoorthy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Krishnamoorthy works at Cardiovascular Medicine Associates in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Krishnamoorthy’s profile.

    Dr. Krishnamoorthy has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Krishnamoorthy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Krishnamoorthy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Krishnamoorthy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.