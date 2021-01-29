See All Colon Surgeons & Rectal Surgeons in Sun City, AZ
Dr. Paravasthu Ramanujam, MD

Colorectal Surgery
3.9 (14)
Accepting new patients
50 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Paravasthu Ramanujam, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Sun City, AZ. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from Kurnool Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Banner Boswell Medical Center and Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center.

Dr. Ramanujam works at West Valley Colon & Rectal Surgery Ctr, LLC in Sun City, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Sun City
    10503 W Thunderbird Blvd Ste 372, Sun City, AZ 85351 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (623) 875-7330

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Banner Boswell Medical Center
  • Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Hameed Majeed — Jan 29, 2021
    About Dr. Paravasthu Ramanujam, MD

    • Colorectal Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 50 years of experience
    • English
    • 1447286752
    Education & Certifications

    • Cook Co Hospital
    • Louis A Weiss Meml Hospital
    • Worcester City Hospital University Mass
    • Kurnool Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences
    • Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Paravasthu Ramanujam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ramanujam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ramanujam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ramanujam works at West Valley Colon & Rectal Surgery Ctr, LLC in Sun City, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Ramanujam’s profile.

    Dr. Ramanujam has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ramanujam on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Ramanujam. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ramanujam.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ramanujam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ramanujam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

