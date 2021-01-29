Overview

Dr. Paravasthu Ramanujam, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Sun City, AZ. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from Kurnool Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Banner Boswell Medical Center and Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center.



Dr. Ramanujam works at West Valley Colon & Rectal Surgery Ctr, LLC in Sun City, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.