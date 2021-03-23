Dr. Pardeep Sood, MB BS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sood is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pardeep Sood, MB BS
Dr. Pardeep Sood, MB BS is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Fairfield, CT. They graduated from Dayanand Med Coll-Punjab U Ludhiana and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital.
Pain & Spine Specialists of Connecticut - Fairfield75 Kings Highway Cutoff Ste 3A, Fairfield, CT 06824 Directions (203) 373-7330Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Bridgeport Hospital
Dr. Sood has treated my chronic back pain for many years. Previous reviews who claim he is uncaring couldn't be further from the truth. He has worked with me over these years to get my pain under control and improve my quality if life. I have NEVER felt pressured to get injections. He'll let me know when he thinks injections will help and leaves the decision to me. My injections have almost always improved things greatly. His staff and PA's are kind, friendly, and professional. I would highly recommend Dr. Sood if you suffer with chronic pain.
- Anesthesiology
- Mayo Clinic
- Yale University
- Dayanand Hosp
- Dayanand Med Coll-Punjab U Ludhiana
