Dr. Pareed Aliyar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Pareed Aliyar, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lake Havasu City, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University Of Kerala Medical College and is affiliated with Havasu Regional Medical Center and La Paz Regional Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Hyperlipidemia, Heart Disease and Hypertensive Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1840 Mesquite Ave Ste G101, Lake Havasu City, AZ 86403 Directions (928) 453-8500
Hospital Affiliations
- Havasu Regional Medical Center
- La Paz Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Always listens to patient concerns. Also explains current condition.
About Dr. Pareed Aliyar, MD
- Cardiology
- 51 years of experience
- English
- 1780686832
Education & Certifications
- Saint Joseph Mercy Oakland
- Saint Joseph Mercy Oakland
- Pontia General Hospital
- University Of Kerala Medical College
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
