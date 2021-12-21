Overview of Dr. Paresh Limaye, MD

Dr. Paresh Limaye, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in East Hartford, CT. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from MUMBAI UNIVERSITY / BOMBAY HOSPITAL INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES.



Dr. Limaye works at Connecticut OB-GYN, LLC in East Hartford, CT with other offices in Hartford, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.