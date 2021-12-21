Dr. Paresh Limaye, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Limaye is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paresh Limaye, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Paresh Limaye, MD
Dr. Paresh Limaye, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in East Hartford, CT. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from MUMBAI UNIVERSITY / BOMBAY HOSPITAL INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES.
Dr. Limaye works at
Dr. Limaye's Office Locations
Ct-obgyn LLC111 Connecticut Blvd, East Hartford, CT 06108 Directions (860) 761-1234
Saint Francis Hospital and Medical Center114 Woodland St, Hartford, CT 06105 Directions (860) 714-4000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My experience with Dr. Limaye was amazing he is very professional he knows what he is doing . He is always concern about his patients and caring for their needs.He always answers questions if you have a problem with anything you may be concerned about.He is very polite kind and his patients is his number one priority.I highly recommend him to any women that needs guidance and health needs with the female body. Excellent doctor.
About Dr. Paresh Limaye, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1003883232
Education & Certifications
- MUMBAI UNIVERSITY / BOMBAY HOSPITAL INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Limaye has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Limaye accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Limaye has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Limaye works at
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Limaye. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Limaye.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Limaye, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Limaye appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.