Dr. Paresh Mehta, MD

Gastroenterology
4.9 (77)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Paresh Mehta, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Methodist Heart Hospital, Methodist Hospital Stone Oak and North Central Baptist Hospital.

Dr. Mehta works at Gastroenterology Consultants Of San Antonio in San Antonio, TX with other offices in Live Oak, TX and Spring Branch, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Dysphagia and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Gastroenterology Consultants of San Antonio Stone
    855 Proton Rd, San Antonio, TX 78258 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 614-1234
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Gastroenterology Consultants of San Antonio
    12850 Toepperwein Rd, Live Oak, TX 78233 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 614-1234
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Bulverde
    6102 FM 311, Spring Branch, TX 78070 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 614-1234
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Methodist Heart Hospital
  • Methodist Hospital Stone Oak
  • North Central Baptist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Dysphagia
Hemorrhoids
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Dysphagia
Hemorrhoids
Abdominal Pain
Constipation
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Diarrhea
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Enteritis
Esophagitis
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Hiatal Hernia
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Reflux Esophagitis
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Esophageal Motility Disorders
Gastric Ulcer
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Vomiting Disorders
Anal or Rectal Pain
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Barrett's Esophagus
Chest Pain
Cirrhosis
Colon Cancer Screening
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy
Colorectal Cancer Screening
Duodenal Polypectomy
Duodenitis
Dyslipidemia
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine)
Esophageal Ulcer
Esophageal Varices
Gallbladder Scan
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption
Heart Disease
Hepatitis A Screening
Hepatitis B Virus Screening
Hepatitis C Virus Screening
Hepatitis Screening
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Immunization Administration
Impedance Testing
Indigestion
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia
Intestinal Obstruction
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Liver Function Test
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Overweight
pH Probe
  • View other providers who treat pH Probe
Screening Colonoscopy
Sleep Apnea
Tobacco Use Disorder
Ultrasound, Endoanal
Ultrasound, Esophageal
Unexplained Weight Loss
VAP Lipid Testing
Wireless pH Testing
Abdominal Disorders
Achalasia
Acidosis
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Pharyngitis
Administrative Physical
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Anoscopy
  • View other providers who treat Anoscopy
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG)
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Ataxia
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Atherosclerosis
Back Pain
Bedsores
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Bile Duct Procedure
Biliary Atresia
Bronchiectasis
Bronchitis
Capsule Endoscopy
Celiac Disease
Cellulitis
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Chronic Pain
Colitis
  • View other providers who treat Colitis
Colon Cancer
Colon Disorders
Colon Polyp
Colonoscopy
Colonoscopy With Polypectomy
Colorectal Cancer
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Crohn's Disease
Dermatitis
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm
Diverticulitis
Diverticulosis
Down Syndrome
Duodenal Ulcer
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Emphysema
Endoscopy
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Eosinophilic Esophagitis
ERCP (Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography)
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm
Esophageal Dilatation
Esophageal Dilation
Esophageal Diseases
Esophageal Diverticulum
Esophageal pH Monitoring
Essential Tremor
Excessive Sweating
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis
Fibromyalgia
Flexible Sigmoidoscopy
Food Allergy
Gallstones
Gastroenterology Procedures
Gastrointestinal Bleeding
Gastrointestinal Diseases
Gastrojejunal Ulcer
Gastroparesis
Gout
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heartburn
Hemochromatosis
Hemorrhoid Treatment
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags
Hepatitis
Hepatitis B - Immune Response
Hepatitis C
High Resolution Esophageal Manometry
Hydrocele
Hyperkalemia
Hypoglycemia
Hypogonadism
Hypokalemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Insomnia
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Iron Metabolism Disorders
Ischemic Colitis
Itchy Skin
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Malnutrition
Manometry
Mesenteric Panniculitis
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Muscle Weakness
Neurogenic Bladder
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Pancreatitis
Peptic Ulcer
Percutaneous Edoscopic Gastrostomy (PEG)
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Pharyngitis
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Pollen Allergy
Polyneuropathy
Potassium Deficiency
Primary Biliary Cholangitis
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage)
Restless Leg Syndrome
Sarcoidosis
Sigmoidoscopy
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
Stomach Cancer
Stomach Diseases
Stomal Ulcer
Testicular Dysfunction
Thyroid Goiter
Tremor
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Ulcer
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Ulcerative Colitis
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oscar Health
    • Principal Life
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 77 ratings
    Patient Ratings (77)
    5 Star
    (74)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dec 10, 2022
    I’ve been a patient of Dr. Mehta for about 6 years or so and so glad I was referred to him. He is very informative, patient, friendly and cares about what he does and his patients!! He is respectful yet doesn’t beat around the bush and always has a plan to correct the issue or improve it. It’s not easy seeing certain type of Specialists at times, but when you can see a provider that you trust and is willing to help you with the issue, it’s makes things less stressful! The office staff is friendly, caring and does what they say they will makes you feel better in itself! Good Doctors are hard to find that care and Dr.Mehta truly does care about his patients!! Thank you again for all you have done and continue to help me and my situation!
    Lisa Vaca — Dec 10, 2022
    About Dr. Paresh Mehta, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1144494451
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Cleveland Clinic
    Residency
    • Cleveland Clinic
    Internship
    • Cleveland Clinic
    Medical Education
    • Ross University / School of Medicine &amp; Veterinary Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Gastroenterology
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Paresh Mehta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mehta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mehta has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mehta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mehta has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Dysphagia and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mehta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    77 patients have reviewed Dr. Mehta. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mehta.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mehta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mehta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

