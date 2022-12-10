Dr. Paresh Mehta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mehta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paresh Mehta, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Paresh Mehta, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Methodist Heart Hospital, Methodist Hospital Stone Oak and North Central Baptist Hospital.
Dr. Mehta works at
Gastroenterology Consultants of San Antonio Stone855 Proton Rd, San Antonio, TX 78258 Directions (210) 614-1234Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Gastroenterology Consultants of San Antonio12850 Toepperwein Rd, Live Oak, TX 78233 Directions (210) 614-1234Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Bulverde6102 FM 311, Spring Branch, TX 78070 Directions (210) 614-1234Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Methodist Heart Hospital
- Methodist Hospital Stone Oak
- North Central Baptist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Oscar Health
- Principal Life
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
I’ve been a patient of Dr. Mehta for about 6 years or so and so glad I was referred to him. He is very informative, patient, friendly and cares about what he does and his patients!! He is respectful yet doesn’t beat around the bush and always has a plan to correct the issue or improve it. It’s not easy seeing certain type of Specialists at times, but when you can see a provider that you trust and is willing to help you with the issue, it’s makes things less stressful! The office staff is friendly, caring and does what they say they will makes you feel better in itself! Good Doctors are hard to find that care and Dr.Mehta truly does care about his patients!! Thank you again for all you have done and continue to help me and my situation!
- Gastroenterology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1144494451
- Cleveland Clinic
- Cleveland Clinic
- Cleveland Clinic
- Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine
- Gastroenterology
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Dr. Mehta has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mehta accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mehta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mehta works at
Dr. Mehta has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Dysphagia and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mehta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
77 patients have reviewed Dr. Mehta. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mehta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mehta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mehta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.