Overview

Dr. Paresh Mehta, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Methodist Heart Hospital, Methodist Hospital Stone Oak and North Central Baptist Hospital.



Dr. Mehta works at Gastroenterology Consultants Of San Antonio in San Antonio, TX with other offices in Live Oak, TX and Spring Branch, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Dysphagia and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.