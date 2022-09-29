Dr. Paresh Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists
- TX
- Cypress
- Dr. Paresh Patel, MD
Dr. Paresh Patel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Paresh Patel, MD is a Pulmonologist in Cypress, TX. They graduated from B.J. Medical College, Gujarat University and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress, Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital, Memorial Hermann Cypress Hospital, Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital and St. Luke's Health - The Vintage Hospital.
Dr. Patel works at
Locations
-
1
Lone Star Lung and Sleep Clinic - Cypress27700 Highway 290 Ste 310, Cypress, TX 77433 Directions (281) 805-3556Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesdayClosedWednesdayClosedThursdayClosedFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress
- Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Cypress Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
- St. Luke's Health - The Vintage Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
- View other providers who treat Asthma
- View other providers who treat Cough
- View other providers who treat Bronchitis
- View other providers who treat Partial Lung Collapse
- View other providers who treat Pleural Effusion
- View other providers who treat Pneumonia
- View other providers who treat Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services
- View other providers who treat Sleep Apnea
- View other providers who treat Wheezing
- View other providers who treat Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP)
- View other providers who treat Shortness of Breath
- View other providers who treat Acidosis
- View other providers who treat Acute Bronchitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Pharyngitis
- View other providers who treat Bronchiectasis
- View other providers who treat Bronchiolitis
- View other providers who treat Bronchoscopy
- View other providers who treat Cholecystitis and Gallstones
- View other providers who treat Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension)
- View other providers who treat Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
- View other providers who treat Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
- View other providers who treat Emphysema
- View other providers who treat Gallstones
- View other providers who treat Hiatal Hernia
- View other providers who treat Influenza (Flu)
- View other providers who treat Interstitial Lung Disease
- View other providers who treat Lung Cancer
- View other providers who treat Lung Nodule
- View other providers who treat Primary Pulmonary Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Pulmonary Edema
- View other providers who treat Pulmonary Embolism
- View other providers who treat Pulmonary Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Respiratory Failure
- View other providers who treat Respiratory Management
- View other providers who treat Sarcoidosis
- View other providers who treat Sleep Study
- View other providers who treat Smoking Cessation Counseling
- View other providers who treat Swine Flu
- View other providers who treat Thoracentesis
- View other providers who treat Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Acute Insomnia
- View other providers who treat Acute Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
- View other providers who treat Adult Small Cell Lung Cancer
- View other providers who treat Advanced Sleep Phase Disorder
- View other providers who treat Air and Gas Embolism
- View other providers who treat Alkalosis
- View other providers who treat Allergic Asthma
- View other providers who treat Allergic Reaction
- View other providers who treat Allergic Rhinitis
- View other providers who treat Allergic Rhinitis Due to Pollen
- View other providers who treat Allergic Rhinoconjunctivitis
- View other providers who treat Amniotic Fluid Embolism
- View other providers who treat Anaphylaxis
- View other providers who treat Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Angioedema
- View other providers who treat Animal Allergies
- View other providers who treat Aortic Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Aortic Diseases
- View other providers who treat Aortic Dissection
- View other providers who treat Aortic Ectasia
- View other providers who treat Aortic Stenosis
- View other providers who treat Arrhythmias
- View other providers who treat Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG)
- View other providers who treat Asbestosis
- View other providers who treat Aspiration (Breathing in Foreign Object)
- View other providers who treat Aspiration Pneumonia
- View other providers who treat Asthma-Related Cough
- View other providers who treat Atrial Fibrillation
- View other providers who treat Atrial Flutter
- View other providers who treat Autoimmune Diseases
- View other providers who treat Benign Tumor
- View other providers who treat Bone Cancer
- View other providers who treat Breast Cancer
- View other providers who treat Breathing Disorders
- View other providers who treat Breathing-Related Sleep Disorders
- View other providers who treat Bronchial Thermoplasty
- View other providers who treat Bronchiectasis - Oligospermia
- View other providers who treat Bronchioalveolar Carcinoma
- View other providers who treat Bronchiolitis Obliterans
- View other providers who treat Bronchiolitis Obliterans - Ammonia Inhalation
- View other providers who treat Bronchiolitis Obliterans - Chlorine Inhalation
- View other providers who treat Bronchiolitis Obliterans - Hydrogen Chloride Inhalation
- View other providers who treat Bronchogenic Carcinoma
- View other providers who treat Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis
- View other providers who treat Bronchospasm
- View other providers who treat Cardiac Sources of Embolism
- View other providers who treat Cardiomegaly
- View other providers who treat Cardiomyopathy
- View other providers who treat Carotid Artery Disease
- View other providers who treat Cataplexy
- View other providers who treat Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs)
- View other providers who treat Chest Pain
- View other providers who treat Chronic Bronchitis-Like Cough
- View other providers who treat Chronic Cough
- View other providers who treat Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Chronic Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Circadian Rhythm Sleep Disorder
- View other providers who treat Clear Cell Adenocarcinoma
- View other providers who treat Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for Insomnia (CTB-I)
- View other providers who treat Colorectal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Common Variable Immune Deficiency (CVID)
- View other providers who treat Congenital Heart Defects
- View other providers who treat Congestive Heart Failure
- View other providers who treat Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
- View other providers who treat Cough Headache
- View other providers who treat Cryptogenic Fibrosing Alveolitis
- View other providers who treat Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Delayed Sleep Phase Disorder
- View other providers who treat Dermatitis
- View other providers who treat Dermatitis Due to Drugs
- View other providers who treat Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally
- View other providers who treat Deviated Septum
- View other providers who treat Diffuse Alveolar Hemorrhage
- View other providers who treat Drug-Induced Insomnia
- View other providers who treat Embolism
- View other providers who treat Empyema
- View other providers who treat Endobronchial Biopsy
- View other providers who treat Endocarditis
- View other providers who treat Eosinophilia
- View other providers who treat Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
- View other providers who treat Excessive Daytime Sleepiness
- View other providers who treat Fibrosing Alveolitis
- View other providers who treat Gastresophageal Reflux-Related Chronic Cough
- View other providers who treat Gastric Ulcer
- View other providers who treat Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
- View other providers who treat Goodpasture's Disease
- View other providers who treat Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
- View other providers who treat Heart Disease
- View other providers who treat Heart Palpitations
- View other providers who treat Hemoptysis
- View other providers who treat Hepatopulmonary Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Hidradenitis
- View other providers who treat Home Sleep Study
- View other providers who treat Hyperlipidemia
- View other providers who treat Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis
- View other providers who treat Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
- View other providers who treat Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease
- View other providers who treat Hypertensive Heart Disease
- View other providers who treat Hypogammaglobulinemia
- View other providers who treat Hypotension
- View other providers who treat Idiopathic Pulmonary Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Ileus
- View other providers who treat Immunodeficiency Syndromes
- View other providers who treat Inguinal Hernia
- View other providers who treat Insomnia
- View other providers who treat Insomnia With Sleep Apnea
- View other providers who treat Intestinal Obstruction
- View other providers who treat Irregular Sleep-Wake Pattern
- View other providers who treat Itchy Skin
- View other providers who treat Jet Lag
- View other providers who treat Labored Breathing
- View other providers who treat Limb Swelling
- View other providers who treat Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
- View other providers who treat Lipomas
- View other providers who treat Loss of Voice or Hoarse Voice
- View other providers who treat Low Blood Oxygen Level
- View other providers who treat Lung Biopsy
- View other providers who treat Lung Cancer Treatment
- View other providers who treat Lung Spirometry
- View other providers who treat Mechanical Ventilation
- View other providers who treat Mediastinal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer
- View other providers who treat Mitral Valve Disease
- View other providers who treat Mitral Valve Stenosis
- View other providers who treat Multiple Sleep Latency Test (MSLT)
- View other providers who treat Mycobacterial Lung Infection
- View other providers who treat Narcolepsy
- View other providers who treat Narcolepsy and Cataplexy
- View other providers who treat Nasal Allergies
- View other providers who treat Non-24-Hour Sleep-Wake Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer
- View other providers who treat Osteosarcoma
- View other providers who treat Oximetry
- View other providers who treat Paroxysmal Nocturnal Dyspnea
- View other providers who treat Pediatric Sleep Disorders
- View other providers who treat Pericardial Disease
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection
- View other providers who treat Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
- View other providers who treat Placement of Pulmonary Artery Catheter
- View other providers who treat Pleura Cancer
- View other providers who treat Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy
- View other providers who treat Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids)
- View other providers who treat Pollen Allergy
- View other providers who treat Postnasal Drip
- View other providers who treat Postoperative Pulmonary Embolism
- View other providers who treat Primary Insomnia
- View other providers who treat Problem Sleepiness
- View other providers who treat Psycho-Reactive Insomnia
- View other providers who treat Psychogenic Cough
- View other providers who treat Psychophysiological Insomnia
- View other providers who treat Pulmonary Alveolar Proteinosis
- View other providers who treat Pulmonary Angiography
- View other providers who treat Pulmonary Anthrax
- View other providers who treat Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Pulmonary Arteriovenous Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Pulmonary Disease
- View other providers who treat Pulmonary Eosinophilia
- View other providers who treat Pulmonary Fibrosis
- View other providers who treat Pulmonary Function Test
- View other providers who treat Pulmonary Hypoxic Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Pulmonary Management of Neuromuscular Disorders
- View other providers who treat Pulmonary Mycoses
- View other providers who treat Pulmonary Procedures
- View other providers who treat Pulmonary Sarcoidosis
- View other providers who treat Pulmonary Thromboembolic Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Pulmonary Tuberculosis
- View other providers who treat Pulmonary Valve Disease
- View other providers who treat Pulmonary Valve Surgery
- View other providers who treat Pulmonary Vascular Disease
- View other providers who treat Pulmonary Venous Hypertension
- View other providers who treat REM Sleep Behavior Disorder
- View other providers who treat Respiratory Syncytial Virus
- View other providers who treat Respiratory System Cancer
- View other providers who treat Rheumatoid Lung Disease
- View other providers who treat Rib Fracture
- View other providers who treat Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Secondary Insomnia
- View other providers who treat Secondary Malignancies
- View other providers who treat Secondary Pulmonary Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Septal Defect
- View other providers who treat Shift Work Sleep Disorder
- View other providers who treat Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Skin Infections
- View other providers who treat Sleep Apnea Surgery
- View other providers who treat Sleep Deprivation
- View other providers who treat Sleep Disorders
- View other providers who treat Sleep Disturbance-Related Fibromyalgia
- View other providers who treat Sleep Medicine Sonography
- View other providers who treat Sleep-Related Epilepsy
- View other providers who treat Sleep-Related Leg Cramp
- View other providers who treat Sleep-Related Rhythmic Movement Disorder
- View other providers who treat Sleep-Talking
- View other providers who treat Sleep-Walking
- View other providers who treat Small Cell Lung Cancer
- View other providers who treat Syncope
- View other providers who treat Systemic Sclerosis
- View other providers who treat Thoracic Cancer
- View other providers who treat Thromboembolism
- View other providers who treat Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Tracheal Aspiration
- View other providers who treat Tracheal Diseases and Disorders
- View other providers who treat Tracheal Stenosis Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Tracheal Tumors
- View other providers who treat Tracheitis
- View other providers who treat Tracheobronchomalacia
- View other providers who treat Tracheobronchopathia Osteoplastica
- View other providers who treat Tricuspid Valve Disease
- View other providers who treat Tuberculosis
- View other providers who treat Ultrasound, Endobronchial
- View other providers who treat Vascular Disease
- View other providers who treat Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Venous Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Viral Infection
- View other providers who treat Wegener's Granulomatosis
- View other providers who treat Whooping Cough
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- Humana Veterans
- Medicare
- MHealth Insured
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Patel?
Service was great. Very friendly!
About Dr. Paresh Patel, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- English, Gujarati, Hindi and Urdu
- 1508022484
Education & Certifications
- B J Med Coll Gujarat University|Jersey Shore University Medical Center
- B.J. Medical College, Gujarat University
- Critical Care Medicine and Sleep Medicine
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel works at
Dr. Patel has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Asthma and Cough, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Patel speaks Gujarati, Hindi and Urdu.
118 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.