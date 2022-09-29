See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Cypress, TX
Dr. Paresh Patel, MD

Pulmonary Disease
4.9 (118)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Paresh Patel, MD is a Pulmonologist in Cypress, TX. They graduated from B.J. Medical College, Gujarat University and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress, Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital, Memorial Hermann Cypress Hospital, Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital and St. Luke's Health - The Vintage Hospital.

Dr. Patel works at Lone Star Lung and Sleep Clinic - Cypress in Cypress, TX. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Asthma and Cough along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

  1. 1
    Lone Star Lung and Sleep Clinic - Cypress
    27700 Highway 290 Ste 310, Cypress, TX 77433 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 805-3556
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    Closed
    Wednesday
    Closed
    Thursday
    Closed
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress
  • Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital
  • Memorial Hermann Cypress Hospital
  • Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
  • St. Luke's Health - The Vintage Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Asthma
Cough
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Asthma
Cough

COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Insomnia Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Adult Small Cell Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Advanced Sleep Phase Disorder Chevron Icon
Air and Gas Embolism Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Allergic Asthma Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Due to Pollen Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinoconjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Amniotic Fluid Embolism Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Asbestosis Chevron Icon
Aspiration (Breathing in Foreign Object) Chevron Icon
Aspiration Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Asthma-Related Cough Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breathing Disorders Chevron Icon
Breathing-Related Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Bronchial Thermoplasty Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis - Oligospermia Chevron Icon
Bronchioalveolar Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Obliterans Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Obliterans - Ammonia Inhalation Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Obliterans - Chlorine Inhalation Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Obliterans - Hydrogen Chloride Inhalation Chevron Icon
Bronchogenic Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Cardiac Sources of Embolism Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Bronchitis-Like Cough Chevron Icon
Chronic Cough Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Circadian Rhythm Sleep Disorder Chevron Icon
Clear Cell Adenocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for Insomnia (CTB-I) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Common Variable Immune Deficiency (CVID) Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Cough Headache Chevron Icon
Cryptogenic Fibrosing Alveolitis Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Delayed Sleep Phase Disorder Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Diffuse Alveolar Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Insomnia Chevron Icon
Embolism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Embolism
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Endobronchial Biopsy Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Excessive Daytime Sleepiness Chevron Icon
Fibrosing Alveolitis Chevron Icon
Gastresophageal Reflux-Related Chronic Cough Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Goodpasture's Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hemoptysis Chevron Icon
Hepatopulmonary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypogammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Immunodeficiency Syndromes Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Insomnia With Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Irregular Sleep-Wake Pattern Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Jet Lag Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Jet Lag
Labored Breathing Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Loss of Voice or Hoarse Voice Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Biopsy Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Treatment Chevron Icon
Lung Spirometry Chevron Icon
Mechanical Ventilation Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Cancer Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Multiple Sleep Latency Test (MSLT) Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Nasal Allergies Chevron Icon
Non-24-Hour Sleep-Wake Syndrome Chevron Icon
Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Oximetry Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Oximetry
Paroxysmal Nocturnal Dyspnea Chevron Icon
Pediatric Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Placement of Pulmonary Artery Catheter Chevron Icon
Pleura Cancer Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Postoperative Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Primary Insomnia Chevron Icon
Problem Sleepiness Chevron Icon
Psycho-Reactive Insomnia Chevron Icon
Psychogenic Cough Chevron Icon
Psychophysiological Insomnia Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Alveolar Proteinosis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Angiography Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Anthrax Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Arteriovenous Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Function Test Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypoxic Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Management of Neuromuscular Disorders Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Mycoses Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Procedures Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Thromboembolic Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Venous Hypertension Chevron Icon
REM Sleep Behavior Disorder Chevron Icon
Respiratory Syncytial Virus Chevron Icon
Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Insomnia Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Secondary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Shift Work Sleep Disorder Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Surgery Chevron Icon
Sleep Deprivation Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Disturbance-Related Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Sleep Medicine Sonography Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Rhythmic Movement Disorder Chevron Icon
Sleep-Talking Chevron Icon
Sleep-Walking Chevron Icon
Small Cell Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Cancer Chevron Icon
Thromboembolism Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Tracheal Aspiration Chevron Icon
Tracheal Diseases and Disorders Chevron Icon
Tracheal Stenosis Syndrome Chevron Icon
Tracheal Tumors Chevron Icon
Tracheitis Chevron Icon
Tracheobronchomalacia Chevron Icon
Tracheobronchopathia Osteoplastica Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endobronchial Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
Whooping Cough Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Humana Health Plan of Texas
    • Humana Veterans
    • Medicare
    • MHealth Insured
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 118 ratings
    Patient Ratings (118)
    5 Star
    (111)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Sep 29, 2022
    Service was great. Very friendly!
    Sep 29, 2022
    About Dr. Paresh Patel, MD

    • Pulmonary Disease
    • English, Gujarati, Hindi and Urdu
    • 1508022484
    Education & Certifications

    • B J Med Coll Gujarat University|Jersey Shore University Medical Center
    • B.J. Medical College, Gujarat University
    • Critical Care Medicine and Sleep Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Paresh Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Patel works at Lone Star Lung and Sleep Clinic - Cypress in Cypress, TX. View the full address on Dr. Patel’s profile.

    Dr. Patel has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Asthma and Cough, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    118 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.

