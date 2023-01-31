Overview of Dr. Paresh Patel, MD

Dr. Paresh Patel, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Hanover Park, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PUNE / ARMED FORCES MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village and AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates.



Dr. Patel works at Oakton Medical Associates Inc. in Hanover Park, IL with other offices in Des Plaines, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.