Dr. Pareshkumar Desai, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Pareshkumar Desai, MD
Dr. Pareshkumar Desai, MD is an Urology Specialist in Homosassa, FL. They graduated from Government Medical College Baroda and is affiliated with HCA Florida Citrus Hospital and Bravera Health Seven Rivers.
Dr. Desai works at
Dr. Desai's Office Locations
Advanced Urology Specialists, Homosassa3475 S SUNCOAST BLVD, Homosassa, FL 34448 Directions (352) 605-0971Monday9:00am - 4:30pmTuesday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 4:30pmThursday9:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Citrus Hospital
- Bravera Health Seven Rivers
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He's been my Dr for 14 years and have always found him attentive to my situation. I would recommend him without hesitation
About Dr. Pareshkumar Desai, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1760455042
Education & Certifications
- Western Pennsylvania Hospital
- Jewish Medical Center and Hospital- Interfaith Medical Center
- Government Medical College Baroda
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Desai has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Desai accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Desai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Desai has seen patients for Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Desai on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Desai. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Desai.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Desai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Desai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.