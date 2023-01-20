Overview of Dr. Pareshkumar Patel, MD

Dr. Pareshkumar Patel, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Tallahassee, FL. They graduated from B.J. Medical College and is affiliated with HCA Florida Capital Hospital, HCA Florida Lake City Hospital and Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare.



Dr. Patel works at Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Tallahassee in Tallahassee, FL with other offices in Fort Myers, FL, Lake City, FL, South Pasadena, FL and Sebastian, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.