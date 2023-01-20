Dr. Pareshkumar Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pareshkumar Patel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Pareshkumar Patel, MD
Dr. Pareshkumar Patel, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Tallahassee, FL. They graduated from B.J. Medical College and is affiliated with HCA Florida Capital Hospital, HCA Florida Lake City Hospital and Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare.
Dr. Patel works at
Dr. Patel's Office Locations
-
1
Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Tallahassee2351 Phillips Rd, Tallahassee, FL 32308 Directions (850) 679-7001
-
2
Florida Cancer Specialists - Fort Myers2848 Center Pointe Dr Ste A, Fort Myers, FL 33916 Directions (239) 561-9622
-
3
Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Lake City795 SW STATE ROAD 47, Lake City, FL 32025 Directions (386) 401-7066
-
4
Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Pasadena1615 Pasadena Ave S Ste 400, South Pasadena, FL 33707 Directions (727) 341-1316
-
5
Florida Cancer Specialists - Tallahassee1600 Phillips Rd Ste 300, Tallahassee, FL 32308 Directions (850) 877-8166
-
6
Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Sebastian8005 83rd Ave Ste 5, Sebastian, FL 32958 Directions (772) 581-0528
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Capital Hospital
- HCA Florida Lake City Hospital
- Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Patel?
Not only is Dr. Paresh Patel the finest Doctor I have ever had the privilege to know, but the staff is extraordinary in every way. They are efficient, warm, friendly, and supportive. I failed to include the entire staff of Florida Cancer Specialists in my review of Dr. Patel. They are a well organized and competent staff. I thank they, everyone.
About Dr. Pareshkumar Patel, MD
- Hematology
- English, Gujarati and Hindi
- 1184718496
Education & Certifications
- Virginia Commonwealth University
- Jersey Shore Medical Center
- Jersey Shore Medical Center
- B.J. Medical College
- Hematology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel works at
Dr. Patel has seen patients for Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Patel speaks Gujarati and Hindi.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.