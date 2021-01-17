See All Plastic Surgeons in Wayne, NJ
Dr. Parham Ganchi, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.8 (212)
Map Pin Small Wayne, NJ
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Parham Ganchi, MD

Dr. Parham Ganchi, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Wayne, NJ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Duke University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Chilton Medical Center.

Dr. Ganchi works at Ganchi Plastic Surgery in Wayne, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ganchi's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ganchi Plastic Surgery
    246 Hamburg Tpke Ste 307, Wayne, NJ 07470 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Chilton Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Chemodenervation
Dermabrasion
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Dermabrasion Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Intense Pulse Light Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Oculoplastics Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.8
Average provider rating
Based on 212 ratings
Patient Ratings (212)
5 Star
(202)
4 Star
(2)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(8)
About Dr. Parham Ganchi, MD

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Years of Experience
  • 29 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, Persian and Spanish
NPI Number
  • 1972570240
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Harvard Plastic Surgery Program
Internship
  • Harvard Medical School - Brigham & Women's Hospital
Medical Education
  • Duke University School Of Medicine
Undergraduate School
  • Princeton University
Board Certifications
  • Plastic Surgery
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Parham Ganchi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ganchi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Ganchi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Ganchi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Ganchi works at Ganchi Plastic Surgery in Wayne, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Ganchi’s profile.

212 patients have reviewed Dr. Ganchi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ganchi.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ganchi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ganchi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

