Dr. Parham Ganchi, MD
Overview of Dr. Parham Ganchi, MD
Dr. Parham Ganchi, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Wayne, NJ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Duke University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Chilton Medical Center.
Dr. Ganchi's Office Locations
Ganchi Plastic Surgery246 Hamburg Tpke Ste 307, Wayne, NJ 07470 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Chilton Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ganchi?
Dr Ganchi is absolutely fantastic, making you comfortable throughout the entire process is his specialty. He is of the highest professional standard, properly answers any and all questions you have, and was available via cell phone at 24/7 post-op should I have needed to reach him. I traveled over 2 hours to have Dr Ganchi perform my surgery because after meeting with him, I knew it would be difficult to find a more skilled surgeon to perform my procedure. I am thrilled with my results and would recommend Dr Ganchi.
About Dr. Parham Ganchi, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English, Persian and Spanish
- 1972570240
Education & Certifications
- Harvard Plastic Surgery Program
- Harvard Medical School - Brigham & Women's Hospital
- Duke University School Of Medicine
- Princeton University
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ganchi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ganchi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Ganchi speaks Persian and Spanish.
212 patients have reviewed Dr. Ganchi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ganchi.
