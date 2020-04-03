See All Sleep Medicine Doctors in Concord, CA
Dr. Parham Gharagozlou, MD

Sleep Medicine
3.7 (17)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Parham Gharagozlou, MD

Dr. Parham Gharagozlou, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Concord, CA. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Sleep Medicine. They graduated from Tehran University Of Medical Sciences, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Concord Medical Center and Walnut Creek Medical Center.

Dr. Gharagozlou works at Parham Gharagozlou MD INC in Concord, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Gharagozlou's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Parham Gharagozlou, MD Inc
    3108 Willow Pass Rd, Concord, CA 94519 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (925) 849-6634
  2. 2
    Parham Gharagozlou MD
    3101 Clayton Rd, Concord, CA 94519 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (925) 849-6634

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Concord Medical Center
  • Walnut Creek Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Disease Counseling Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Care Management Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Obesity Counseling Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Apr 03, 2020
    He is one of the best doctor i have had ina very long time i would recommend him to most of the people i know .he is very knowledgeable.
    Jon Tranum — Apr 03, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Parham Gharagozlou, MD
    About Dr. Parham Gharagozlou, MD

    • Sleep Medicine
    • 25 years of experience
    • English, Persian
    • 1225059306
    Education & Certifications

    • Jfk Med Center
    • Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
    • SUNY Downstate
    • Tehran University Of Medical Sciences, Faculty Of Medicine
    • Sleep Medicine
