Dr. Parham Gharagozlou, MD
Dr. Parham Gharagozlou, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Concord, CA. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Sleep Medicine. They graduated from Tehran University Of Medical Sciences, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Concord Medical Center and Walnut Creek Medical Center.
Dr. Gharagozlou's Office Locations
Parham Gharagozlou, MD Inc3108 Willow Pass Rd, Concord, CA 94519 Directions (925) 849-6634
Parham Gharagozlou MD3101 Clayton Rd, Concord, CA 94519 Directions (925) 849-6634
- Concord Medical Center
- Walnut Creek Medical Center
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
He is one of the best doctor i have had ina very long time i would recommend him to most of the people i know .he is very knowledgeable.
- Sleep Medicine
- 25 years of experience
- English, Persian
- 1225059306
- Jfk Med Center
- Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
- SUNY Downstate
- Tehran University Of Medical Sciences, Faculty Of Medicine
- Sleep Medicine
Dr. Gharagozlou has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gharagozlou accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gharagozlou has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gharagozlou speaks Persian.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Gharagozlou. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gharagozlou.
