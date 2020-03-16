Dr. Parham Mora, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mora is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Parham Mora, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Parham Mora, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Prattville, AL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED & HLTH SCI and is affiliated with Jackson Hospital and Clinic and Prattville Baptist Hospital.
Mora Surgical Clinic554 McQueen Smith Rd N, Prattville, AL 36066 Directions (334) 361-6126Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Jackson Hospital and Clinic
- Prattville Baptist Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- VIVA Health
Dr. Mora performed a surgery that certainly saved my life. My recovery was swift and without complication. I would give more than 5 stars if it were possible.
- General Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1417915679
- Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans
- G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED & HLTH SCI
- General Surgery
Dr. Mora accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mora has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mora works at
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Mora. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mora.
