Dr. Pari Nikpey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nikpey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pari Nikpey, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Pari Nikpey, MD
Dr. Pari Nikpey, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Charlottesville, VA. They specialize in Neurology, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from TABRIZ UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE (UNIVERSITY OF AZARABADEGAN) and is affiliated with Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Migraine and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nikpey's Office Locations
- 1 103 S Pantops Dr Ste 202, Charlottesville, VA 22911 Directions (434) 293-5181
Hospital Affiliations
- Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nikpey?
Highly competent and dedicated. Would definitely recommend her. Office is friendly and accommodating
About Dr. Pari Nikpey, MD
- Neurology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1689629446
Education & Certifications
- TABRIZ UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE (UNIVERSITY OF AZARABADEGAN)
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nikpey has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nikpey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nikpey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nikpey has seen patients for Migraine and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nikpey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Nikpey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nikpey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nikpey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nikpey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.