Overview of Dr. Pari Nikpey, MD

Dr. Pari Nikpey, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Charlottesville, VA. They specialize in Neurology, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from TABRIZ UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE (UNIVERSITY OF AZARABADEGAN) and is affiliated with Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Migraine and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.