Overview

Dr. Paria Djafari, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Dulles, VA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from St Matthews University and is affiliated with Inova Loudoun Hospital and Stonesprings Hospital Center.



Dr. Djafari works at Leesburg Sterling Family Practice in Dulles, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.