Dr. Parikshit Padhi, MD

Hematology
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Parikshit Padhi, MD

Dr. Parikshit Padhi, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Las Cruces, NM. They graduated from ALLEGHENY UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Memorial Medical Center and Sierra Vista Hospital.

Dr. Padhi works at Memorial Medical Center in Las Cruces, NM with other offices in Buffalo, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Pancytopenia and Venous Embolism and Thrombosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Padhi's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Mmc Cancer Center
    2530 S Telshor Blvd Ste 201, Las Cruces, NM 88011 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (575) 521-1554
  2. 2
    You First Medical PC
    45 Spindrift Dr, Buffalo, NY 14221 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (716) 422-5422

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Memorial Medical Center
  • Sierra Vista Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Burkitt's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Hemophilia A Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Qualitative Platelet Defects (incl. Glanzmann's Thrombasthenia) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Apr 02, 2022
    My first visit and following exams went extremely well. He was very congenial. He outlined my coming treatment protocol and insured before I left the exam room that any question I had was answered. He made me feel comfortable. He expressed his amazement of my previous oncologist's (Dr. Rolan, Gerald Champion Cancer, Alamogordo, NM) treatment of my disease in a clearly unprofessional manner.
    Roy Propsner — Apr 02, 2022
    About Dr. Parikshit Padhi, MD

    Hematology
    English
    NPI: 1528356037
    Medical Education
    ALLEGHENY UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES
    Board Certifications: Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
