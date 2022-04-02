Dr. Parikshit Padhi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Padhi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Parikshit Padhi, MD
Dr. Parikshit Padhi, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Las Cruces, NM. They graduated from ALLEGHENY UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Memorial Medical Center and Sierra Vista Hospital.
Mmc Cancer Center2530 S Telshor Blvd Ste 201, Las Cruces, NM 88011 Directions (575) 521-1554
You First Medical PC45 Spindrift Dr, Buffalo, NY 14221 Directions (716) 422-5422
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Medical Center
- Sierra Vista Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
My first visit and following exams went extremely well. He was very congenial. He outlined my coming treatment protocol and insured before I left the exam room that any question I had was answered. He made me feel comfortable. He expressed his amazement of my previous oncologist’s (Dr. Rolan, Gerald Champion Cancer, Alamogordo, NM) treatment of my disease in a clearly unprofessional manner.
- Hematology
- English
- 1528356037
- ALLEGHENY UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Dr. Padhi has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Padhi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Padhi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Padhi works at
Dr. Padhi has seen patients for Pancytopenia and Venous Embolism and Thrombosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Padhi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Padhi has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Padhi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Padhi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Padhi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.