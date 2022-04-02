Overview of Dr. Parikshit Padhi, MD

Dr. Parikshit Padhi, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Las Cruces, NM. They graduated from ALLEGHENY UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Memorial Medical Center and Sierra Vista Hospital.



Dr. Padhi works at Memorial Medical Center in Las Cruces, NM with other offices in Buffalo, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Pancytopenia and Venous Embolism and Thrombosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.