Dr. Parimal Maniar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Parimal Maniar, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They graduated from University of South Florida and is affiliated with Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center and Orlando Health-health Central Hospital.
Dr. Maniar works at
Locations
Orlando Heart Center1222 S Orange Ave, Orlando, FL 32806 Directions (407) 650-1300Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Health Central Clinical Laboratory10000 W Colonial Dr, Ocoee, FL 34761 Directions (321) 841-6444
Hospital Affiliations
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
- Orlando Health-health Central Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Scheduling or re-scheduling appointments is a nightmare... 4 weeks away - minimum. If it is an emergency they'll refer you to a hospital emergency. Dr. Maniar will answer questions posted without adding additional info, which sometimes is required, he's not a Dr. of many words, but knowledgeable - 4-stars. Staff is friendly and knowledgeable, as well.
About Dr. Parimal Maniar, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1376547323
Education & Certifications
- University of South Florida
- Cardiovascular Disease
