Overview

Dr. Parin Parikh, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas.



Dr. Parikh works at Presbyterian Heart & Vascular Group in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Cardiomegaly, Hypertension and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.