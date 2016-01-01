Overview

Dr. Paris Roach, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University / Bloomington and is affiliated with IU Health Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Roach works at IU Health Physicians Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism in Indianapolis, IN with other offices in Carmel, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 1, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Diabetes Type 2 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.