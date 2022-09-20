Dr. Parisa Farhi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Farhi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Parisa Farhi, MD
Overview of Dr. Parisa Farhi, MD
Dr. Parisa Farhi, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Blacksburg, VA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Lewisgale Hospital Montgomery.
Dr. Farhi works at
Dr. Farhi's Office Locations
Farhi Eye Care & Surgery Specialists1901 S Main St Ste 1, Blacksburg, VA 24060 Directions (540) 552-1120Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Lewisgale Hospital Montgomery
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I definitely would recommend Dr. Farhi for cataract surgery. Dr. Farhi performed my surgery at the NRV Surgical Center, Radford. I found Dr. Farhi, her office staff, and surgical center to be responsive to my concerns and questions. They were caring and very professional.
About Dr. Parisa Farhi, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 20 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Farhi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Farhi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Farhi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Farhi has seen patients for Glaucoma, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Farhi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
55 patients have reviewed Dr. Farhi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Farhi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Farhi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Farhi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.