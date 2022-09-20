See All Ophthalmologists in Blacksburg, VA
Dr. Parisa Farhi, MD

Ophthalmology
4.9 (55)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Parisa Farhi, MD

Dr. Parisa Farhi, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Blacksburg, VA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Lewisgale Hospital Montgomery.

Dr. Farhi works at Farhi Vision & Glaucoma in Blacksburg, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Glaucoma, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Farhi's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Farhi Eye Care & Surgery Specialists
    1901 S Main St Ste 1, Blacksburg, VA 24060 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (540) 552-1120
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Lewisgale Hospital Montgomery

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Glaucoma
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Glaucoma
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)

Treatment frequency



Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blind Hypertensive Eye Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Bacterial Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Chemical Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Disorders Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion Chevron Icon
Corneal Infections Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Drainage of Conjunctival Cyst Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Eyeglasses Chevron Icon
Eyelid Growth Chevron Icon
Eyelid Lesions Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Giant Papillary Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Hypopyon Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Lens Disorders Chevron Icon
Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Myopia, Type 6 Chevron Icon
Papilledema Chevron Icon
Photocoagulation Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Refractive Error Chevron Icon
Refractive Eye Disorders Chevron Icon
Relaxing Incisions, Corneal Chevron Icon
Retained Intraocular Foreign Body, Magnetic Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Severe Myopia Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Viral Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
YAG Laser Therapy for the Anterior Segment Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 55 ratings
    Patient Ratings (55)
    5 Star
    (54)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Sep 20, 2022
    I definitely would recommend Dr. Farhi for cataract surgery. Dr. Farhi performed my surgery at the NRV Surgical Center, Radford. I found Dr. Farhi, her office staff, and surgical center to be responsive to my concerns and questions. They were caring and very professional.
    — Sep 20, 2022
    About Dr. Parisa Farhi, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1376672717
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Parisa Farhi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Farhi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Farhi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Farhi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Farhi works at Farhi Vision & Glaucoma in Blacksburg, VA. View the full address on Dr. Farhi’s profile.

    Dr. Farhi has seen patients for Glaucoma, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Farhi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    55 patients have reviewed Dr. Farhi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Farhi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Farhi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Farhi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

