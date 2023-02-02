Overview of Dr. Parisa Ibrahim, MD

Dr. Parisa Ibrahim, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Shahid Beheshti University of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Sierra Medical Center, The Hospitals of Providence - East Campus and The Hospitals Of Providence Transmountain.



Dr. Ibrahim works at Providence Medical Partners - Sierra in El Paso, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.