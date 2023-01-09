Overview of Dr. Parishurama Reddy, MD

Dr. Parishurama Reddy, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Nephrology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from Sri Devaraj Urs Medical College, Rajiv Gandhi University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with IU Health Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Reddy works at Indiana Kidney Specialists in Indianapolis, IN with other offices in Terre Haute, IN and Fishers, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Gout along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

