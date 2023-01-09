Dr. Parishurama Reddy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reddy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Parishurama Reddy, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Parishurama Reddy, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Nephrology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from Sri Devaraj Urs Medical College, Rajiv Gandhi University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with IU Health Methodist Hospital.
Indiana Kidney Specialists, Main Office Epler5510 S East St Ste H, Indianapolis, IN 46227 Directions (317) 924-8425
Indiana Kidney Specialists, Terre Haute Office1429 N 6th St # 2, Terre Haute, IN 47807 Directions (317) 924-8425
Indiana Kidney Specialists, Saxony Office13648 Olivia Way, Fishers, IN 46037 Directions (317) 924-8425
Indiana Surgery & Vascular Center1420 N Senate Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46202 Directions (317) 924-8425
Hospital Affiliations
- IU Health Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- First Health
- Medicaid
- Medicare
Dr. Reddy is very thorough, informative, helpful, and kind physician. He has been proactive since day one. In short, Dr. Parishurama Reddy is a Rockstar. His careful study of patient history family history and follow through with extensive blood work and medical research regarding patient health is what makes him special. He cares about the patient. Thanks for the opportunity to tell someone about this amazing doctor. Without him our family would not have had 15+ quality years of life with our sister Melody Nicholson. Thanks again.
- Nephrology
- 24 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY MEDICAL CENTER
- University Il College Med Urbana
- University of Illinois Hospital
- Sri Devaraj Urs Medical College, Rajiv Gandhi University Of Health Sciences
- Nephrology
