Dr. Moradi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Parissa Moradi, MD
Overview of Dr. Parissa Moradi, MD
Dr. Parissa Moradi, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in San Pedro, CA.
Dr. Moradi's Office Locations
Harbor Community Clinic Inc425 S Pacific Ave, San Pedro, CA 90731 Directions (310) 547-0202
Martin Luther King Jr. Outpatient Center1670 E 120th St, Los Angeles, CA 90059 Directions (424) 338-1000Monday7:00am - 4:00pmTuesday7:00am - 4:00pmWednesday7:00am - 4:00pmThursday7:00am - 4:00pmFriday7:00am - 4:00pm
Martin Luther King Jr - Harbor Hospital12021 Wilmington Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90059 Directions (310) 668-4424
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1043448731
