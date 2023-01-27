See All Plastic Surgeons in Chicago, IL
Dr. Parit Patel, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.9 (61)
Map Pin Small Chicago, IL
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Parit Patel, MD

Dr. Parit Patel, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. 

Dr. Patel works at Plastic Surgery Clinic Of Chicago in Chicago, IL with other offices in Maywood, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Patel's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Plastic Surgery Clinic Of Chicago
    737 N Michigan Ave Ste 1820, Chicago, IL 60611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 819-5338
  2. 2
    Loyola University Health System
    2160 S 1st Ave, Maywood, IL 60153 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (708) 216-8563
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Loyola University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Burn Injuries
Wound Repair
Third-Degree Burns
Burn Injuries
Wound Repair
Third-Degree Burns

Treatment frequency



Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 61 ratings
    Patient Ratings (61)
    5 Star
    (60)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Parit Patel, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1013118140
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Parit Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Patel has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    61 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

