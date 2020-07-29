Overview of Dr. Parita Bhuva, MD

Dr. Parita Bhuva, MD is a Neuroendovascular Surgery Specialist in Plano, TX. They completed their residency with Baylor College Of Medicine|Baylor University



Dr. Bhuva works at 1600 Coit Rd Ste 104 in Plano, TX with other offices in Fort Worth, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.