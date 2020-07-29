Dr. Parita Bhuva, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bhuva is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Parita Bhuva, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Parita Bhuva, MD
Dr. Parita Bhuva, MD is a Neuroendovascular Surgery Specialist in Plano, TX. They completed their residency with Baylor College Of Medicine|Baylor University
Dr. Bhuva works at
Dr. Bhuva's Office Locations
Texas Stroke Institute Plano1600 Coit Rd Ste 104, Plano, TX 75075 Directions (972) 777-1283Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Ft. Worth909 9th Ave Ste 201, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (972) 634-3292Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Texas Stroke Institute900 8th Ave Apt 1801, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (972) 777-1285Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Arlington
- Medical City Plano
- Medical City Fort Worth
- Medical City Lewisville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accountable Health Plans of America
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PacifiCare Health Systems
- PHCS
- Texas True Choice
- Tricare
- UniCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
Ratings & Reviews
Extreamly Knowlegelable , caring
About Dr. Parita Bhuva, MD
- Neuroendovascular Surgery
- English
- 1164669701
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Medicine|Baylor University
Dr. Bhuva has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bhuva accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bhuva works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Bhuva. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhuva.
