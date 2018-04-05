See All Rheumatologists in Manassas, VA
Dr. Parita Vasa, MD

Rheumatology
3.3 (23)
Manassas, VA
Call for new patient details
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Parita Vasa, MD

Dr. Parita Vasa, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Manassas, VA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from BALTIMORE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Fauquier Hospital, Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center, Uva Culpeper Medical Center, UVA Haymarket Medical Center and Uva Prince William Medical Center.

Dr. Vasa works at Arthritis And Osteoporosis Center in Manassas, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Gout along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Vasa's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Arthritis And Osteoporosis Center
    8100 Ashton Ave Ste 215, Manassas, VA 20109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 361-3255

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Fauquier Hospital
  • Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center
  • Uva Culpeper Medical Center
  • UVA Haymarket Medical Center
  • Uva Prince William Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis
Osteoporosis
Gout
Arthritis
Osteoporosis
Gout

Arthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Amyloidosis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Felty's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Still's Disease Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Apr 05, 2018
    Dr. Vasa is outstanding. She takes her time and listens. She is careful to explain all treatment options and is devoted to her patients. I haven’t had a gout flare in years and my RA is well controlled. She is very likable as a person too. In short she has my highest recommendation.
    Apr 05, 2018
    About Dr. Parita Vasa, MD

    • Rheumatology
    • English
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • BALTIMORE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Vasa has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Vasa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Vasa works at Arthritis And Osteoporosis Center in Manassas, VA. View the full address on Dr. Vasa’s profile.

    Dr. Vasa has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Gout, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vasa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Vasa. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vasa.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vasa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vasa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

