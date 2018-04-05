Overview of Dr. Parita Vasa, MD

Dr. Parita Vasa, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Manassas, VA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from BALTIMORE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Fauquier Hospital, Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center, Uva Culpeper Medical Center, UVA Haymarket Medical Center and Uva Prince William Medical Center.



Dr. Vasa works at Arthritis And Osteoporosis Center in Manassas, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Gout along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.