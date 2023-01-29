Overview of Dr. Parker Babington, MD

Dr. Parker Babington, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Virginia Beach, VA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from E VA MED SCH OF M C OF HAMPTON RDS and is affiliated with Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.



Dr. Babington works at Jordan-Young Institute in Virginia Beach, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.