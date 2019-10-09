Overview of Dr. Parker Gennett, DPM

Dr. Parker Gennett, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Binghamton, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine. They graduated from Dr. Wm. Scholl Of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Our Lady Of Lourdes Memorial Hospital and UHS Binghamton General Hospital.



Dr. Gennett works at Parker M Gennett Dpm in Binghamton, NY with other offices in Vestal, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe, Plantar Fasciitis and Bunion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.