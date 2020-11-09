Dr. Parker Grow, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grow is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Parker Grow, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Athens, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center.
PHI of Athens242 King Ave Ste 220, Athens, GA 30606 Directions (706) 475-1700
- Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center
3rd try to leave review. In 2015, reported symptoms to Murphy. He wasn’t concerned that I needed to pop a nitro before bedtime. Saw Dr. Grow who took over my heart care. We met, told him my symptoms. Said I needed another heart cath, and asked how “today works for you”. As a nurse, I knew that was an “uh-oh”...made arrangements and scheduled for following day. Woke up 4 days later in ICU on a vent, after quad bypass for treatment of 4 vessels with >90% occlusions. THIS MAN SAVED MY LIFE. He is warm, caring, with great bedside manner. He is one of my hero’s. I LOVE this Dr. he’s extra smart, communicates well, & I wouldn’t be here if not for his intervention. I was amazed that I didn’t have an M.I. Too bad I can’t say as much for the staff. It takes up to 48 hours (& threats of showing up and running naked in the hall ways) to get them to call you back. Took them 5 days to simply send my records to a neurosurgeon at Emory while I was waiting for critical spinal surgery.
- Cardiology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Grow has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Grow accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Grow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Grow has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Sinus Bradycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Grow on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Grow. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grow.
