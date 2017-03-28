Dr. Parker Velargo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Velargo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Parker Velargo, MD
Overview of Dr. Parker Velargo, MD
Dr. Parker Velargo, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans|Lsu Sch Of Med In New Orleans and is affiliated with Ochsner Baptist.
Dr. Velargo's Office Locations
Uptown Endodontics Implantology2633 Napoleon Ave, New Orleans, LA 70115 Directions (504) 224-5507Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 1:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Baptist
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful experience start to finish. Went in for cosmetic consult. Advice was given after thorough evaluation. I went with Dr. Velargo's recommendd procedure --even though it was much less expensive and less invasive than the one I was originally inquiring about-- and couldn't be happier with the results! Also, top notch staff! Would recommend to anyone!
About Dr. Parker Velargo, MD
- General Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1003080201
Education & Certifications
- American Academy of Facial Plastic and Rec Surgery
- University of Tennessee / Memphis / College of Medicine & Surgery
- Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans|Lsu Sch Of Med In New Orleans
- Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Velargo has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Velargo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Velargo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Velargo. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Velargo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Velargo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Velargo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.