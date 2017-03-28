Overview of Dr. Parker Velargo, MD

Dr. Parker Velargo, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans|Lsu Sch Of Med In New Orleans and is affiliated with Ochsner Baptist.



Dr. Velargo works at Uptown Endodontics & Implantology in New Orleans, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.