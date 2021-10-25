Dr. Parkson Lin, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Parkson Lin, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from Temple University College Of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.
Brent E Silvers MD Inc Dba Signature Medical2 Hughes Ste 150, Irvine, CA 92618 Directions (949) 551-5882Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 6:00pm
Dr Parkson Lin17 Corporate Plaza Dr Ste 110, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Directions (949) 706-1100
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Guardian
- Health Net
- Humana
- MetLife
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Can’t say enough about Dr. Lin! He is without a doubt one of the most caring and involved doctors I’ve ever had. He is always going above and beyond what I expect from doctors. Extremely down to earth and just a really great person. Keep doing what you do Dr. Lin!
- Podiatric Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English, Chinese, Mandarin and Spanish
- 1285683920
Education & Certifications
- Western Medical Center - Santa Ana - Podiatric Sugery
- Temple University College Of Podiatric Medicine
- Foot Surgery
Dr. Lin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lin speaks Chinese, Mandarin and Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Lin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lin.
