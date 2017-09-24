See All Ophthalmologists in Alamogordo, NM
Dr. Parley Fillmore, MD

Ophthalmology
2.7 (24)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Parley Fillmore, MD

Dr. Parley Fillmore, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Alamogordo, NM. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from University of Illinois College of Medicine and is affiliated with Mimbres Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Fillmore works at Fillmore Eye Clinic Inc in Alamogordo, NM with other offices in Las Cruces, NM, Deming, NM, Truth Or Consequences, NM and Ruidoso, NM. They frequently treat conditions like Visual Field Defects, Dry Eyes and Tear Duct Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Fillmore's Office Locations

    Fillmore Eye Clinic Inc
    1124 10th St, Alamogordo, NM 88310 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (575) 434-1200
    Fillmore Eye Clinic
    4111 Camino Coyote, Las Cruces, NM 88011 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (575) 522-3393
    Deming Office
    850 W FLORIDA ST, Deming, NM 88030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (575) 544-2020
    Truth of Consequences
    205 E Smith Ave, Truth Or Consequences, NM 87901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (575) 297-4131
    Ruidoso Eye Clinic
    700 Mechem Dr, Ruidoso, NM 88345 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (575) 257-9300

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mimbres Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Anterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cataract Surgery Complications Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Esophoria Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eyelid Growth Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hyphema
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Juvenile Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
LASIK Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat LASIK
Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Orbital Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Parasitic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Sympathetic Uveitis Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Humana
    • Lovelace Health Plan
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Presbyterian Health Plan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Sep 24, 2017
    My experience with Dr Fillmore was great. He listened to my concerns, and was very knowledgeable. The clinic was busy, but he took the necessary time to answer my questions. The staff are excellent and everyone know what they are doing. I was so refreshing to find a doctor's office like this. We are lucky to have him in Southern New Mexico.
    Alamogordo, NM — Sep 24, 2017
    About Dr. Parley Fillmore, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Dutch and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1831307594
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics
    Medical Education
    • University of Illinois College of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Brigham Young University
