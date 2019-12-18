Overview of Dr. Parmanand Parikh, MD

Dr. Parmanand Parikh, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Niagara Falls, NY. They completed their residency with University At Buffalo State University Of New York



Dr. Parikh works at Catholic Health in Niagara Falls, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Nosebleed and Outer Ear Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.