Dr. Parmatma Greeley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Greeley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Parmatma Greeley, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Parmatma Greeley, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Doylestown, PA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Doylestown Hospital, Jefferson Abington Hospital and Jefferson Lansdale Hospital.
Dr. Greeley works at
Locations
-
1
Endocrine Specialists103 Progress Dr Ste 300, Doylestown, PA 18901 Directions (215) 447-3630
Hospital Affiliations
- Doylestown Hospital
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
- Jefferson Lansdale Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Greeley?
Dr. Greeley is a fantastic endocrinologist. He and I work AS A TEAM to manage my Type 1 Diabetes,which I have had for almost 25 years. I became his patient in 2007 (almost 15 years ago!)when he joined an Abington practice, and I then followed him to Doylestown even though it is further away from the retirement community I now call home. He does not rush me, and he listens and explains everything clearly. I can tell that he truly cares about his patients. He's super-bright, but doesn't talk down to me. Also, the office staff is always cheerful and helpful.
About Dr. Parmatma Greeley, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1457564445
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Greeley has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Greeley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Greeley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Greeley works at
Dr. Greeley has seen patients for Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases, Hashimoto's Disease and Thyroiditis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Greeley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Greeley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Greeley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Greeley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Greeley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.