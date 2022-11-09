Dr. Mahabir has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Parmeshwar Mahabir, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Parmeshwar Mahabir, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Jamaica, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY.
Primary Home Care Servicesinc.18712 Hillside Ave, Jamaica, NY 11432 Directions (718) 264-2925
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I've been a patient of Dr Mahabir for several years but never left a review. I do however feel compelled to do so, today. From the moment I walked in his office, his staff was professional, friendly and efficient as always. The staff who drew my blood was very adept in her job(I didn't feel a pinch) The entire process was seamless. Dr Mahabir as usual was engaging, patient and personable. I would definitely recommend Dr Mahabir.
About Dr. Parmeshwar Mahabir, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1932247046
- HOWARD UNIVERSITY
Dr. Mahabir accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mahabir has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mahabir speaks Spanish.
